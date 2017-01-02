Tired of cooking? Bring home a rotisserie chicken from the grocery store

This week, I’m blogging about culinary short cuts. The holidays are over and you are probably way over cooking elaborate meals for the family.
Need some simple ideas that are not too expensive and easy to prepare?
Perhaps the easiest suggestion is to buy a rotisserie chicken at the grocery store.
Somehow they always keep them hot, and the containers they are sold in are so well made that they will remain hot until you get home.
A roasted chicken as the main event for supper will be a welcome respite. Serve it with a side of pasta, and a vegetable or two and you are home free.
But you just might be surprised at what else you can do with that store-bought roasted chicken. Stay tuned.
