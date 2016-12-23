Coast Cooking

Oysters Rockefeller po-boy is a great idea

By Julian Brunt

Special to the Sun Herald

The oysters Rockefeller po-boy is a Friday special at Bacchus Biloxi.

Today is the last day I will be bloggin about oysters. I love the taste of a fat, salty raw oyster, but I understand it isn’t for everyone.

Many Coast restaurants have at least a dozen ways they serve grilled or charred oysters, and all are good, especially if they have a super-hot gas grill to in which to cook them.

But recently I stumbled upon an oyster idea that I thought was stunningly good.

It was an oyster Rockefeller po-boy, loaded with cheese and bacon. With the po-boy loaf, it was a huge portion, but it was delicious. I just might call it one of the best po-boys I ever had.

So once you take the Rockefeller idea away from the oyster half shell, why not serve it with pasta?

Would rice work? I think creamy spinach, or greens, with just the right seasonings, is such a good idea, it must have wider application. Do you agree?

Coast Cooking

