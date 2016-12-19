Coast Cooking

December 19, 2016 12:00 AM

Cooler weather means oysters

Coast Cooking

Creative dishes with the Coast in mind

By JULIAN BRUNT

Special to the Sun Herald

It’s getting chilly outside and to a serious foodie, that means just one thing, oysters.

So this week I’m going to blog about the delicious oysters harvested from the salty waters off of the Mississippi Coast.

There is hardly a creature from ocean that is more effected by the weather. If we get too much rain, the oyster season will close.

If the weather is too hot, forget about oysters. Do me a favor, please?

When you go to a restaurant, don’t complain about the size and quality of oysters. The restaurateur is at the mercy of the market. If the oysters are small, and not particularly salty, should the restaurant just do without? I think not.

If you want a delightful and informative read on oysters, order a copy of M.F.K. Fishers famous “Consider the Oyster.”

If you are not familiar with Fisher, and consider yourself a foodie, now’s the time. Fisher is a classic travel/food writer and needs to be in everyone’s library who is concerning with the cuisines of the world.

Related content

Coast Cooking

Comments

Videos

Bourbon fan? Try an exclusive bottle handpicked by bourbon expert Jonathan Maisano

View more video

About Coast Cooking

Coast Cooking is written by Julian Brunt, who comes from a family with deep Southern roots. He is a food writer and photographer with regular columns in the Sun Herald, Mississippi Magazine, South Mississippi Magazine, eat.drink.Mississippi Magazine and See South Mississippi Magazine.

Entertainment Videos