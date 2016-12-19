Cooler weather means oysters

It’s getting chilly outside and to a serious foodie, that means just one thing, oysters.
So this week I’m going to blog about the delicious oysters harvested from the salty waters off of the Mississippi Coast.
There is hardly a creature from ocean that is more effected by the weather. If we get too much rain, the oyster season will close.
If the weather is too hot, forget about oysters. Do me a favor, please?
When you go to a restaurant, don’t complain about the size and quality of oysters. The restaurateur is at the mercy of the market. If the oysters are small, and not particularly salty, should the restaurant just do without? I think not.
If you want a delightful and informative read on oysters, order a copy of M.F.K. Fishers famous “Consider the Oyster.”
If you are not familiar with Fisher, and consider yourself a foodie, now’s the time. Fisher is a classic travel/food writer and needs to be in everyone’s library who is concerning with the cuisines of the world.
Comments