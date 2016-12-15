Coast Cooking

Make a seafood gratin this holiday season

By Julian Brunt

Special to the Sun Herald

A seafood gratin is a great South Mississippi favorite recipe that is just right for the holidays.

It can be as expensive or inexpensive as you’d like to make it. Use jumbo lump crab and it is going to cost you. Use a half a pound of medium size shrimp and it’s a real deal.

Here’s how

Sauté an onion in butter until tender. Add a few teaspoons of flour, then whisk in cream until smooth. Add a cup of the best melting cheese you can afford, with Gruyere (French or Swiss) being at the top of the list. Add shrimp or crab, pour into ramekins, top with panko bread crumbs, and bake until bubbly hot and browned. Add a few pats of butter to the top if you like.

Coast Cooking

About Coast Cooking

Coast Cooking is written by Julian Brunt, who comes from a family with deep Southern roots. He is a food writer and photographer with regular columns in the Sun Herald, Mississippi Magazine, South Mississippi Magazine, eat.drink.Mississippi Magazine and See South Mississippi Magazine.

