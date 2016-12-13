This jambalaya is simple, inexpensive and delicious

This week I’m blogging about a few Gulf Coast classic recipes that would be a good addition to your holiday table.
Most of these recipes are hearty and inexpensive to make, so they are perfect for this time of the year.
Maybe the best recipe that represents this category of local food is jambalaya.
Nothing could be easier to make or so inexpensive. If you are on a budget, cut back a bit on the amount of sausage you add and you could get away with using just a single onion and a bell pepper. You can make a good homemade chicken stock, if you remembered to hoard away all those chicken bones in the freezer and that’s about it, other than the rice.
So here is a step-by-step recipe
Sauté at least one cup of smoked sausage in oil until brown, remove and set aside. Chop an onion, a bell pepper and add to the pan, along with a healthy pinch of red pepper flakes. Sauté for 10 minutes. Add a cup of rice, and maybe a little more oil, and stir till the rice is well coated. Add 2 cups of chicken stock, put the lid on and simmer slowly for 20 minutes. Add a little more stock when it is done, just until you get the consistency you like.
By the way, I’ll be making gumbo with my friend Kimberly Wilson on Wednesday at the Mary C. O’Keefe for their Lunch N Learn program. Class starts at 11:30 a.m., but make sure to make reservations 228-818-2878. Look for a guest appearance by Chef Milton Joachim of Charred.
