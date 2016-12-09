Coast Cooking

December 9, 2016 5:00 AM

Consider stopping in to Orchid for an Indian buffet

Coast Cooking

Creative dishes with the Coast in mind

By Julian Brunt

Special to the Sun Herald

If your shopping foray takes you to Gulfport, take a look at the great Indian buffet you will find at Orchid (162 Teagarden Road).

If you are not familiar with Indian food, this is the perfect opportunity to use the buffet selections to find what you like the most. All the food is bold and spicy, but that doesn’t mean hot. It means you will find spices, such as cardamom, with which you may not be familiar, that make up a powerful and delicious flavor profile.

Check out the variety of naan, the famous Indian-style flat breads to choose from. Naan is an essential part of any Indian meal.

I will be cooking at two upcoming events, so mark your calendar for Dec. 10 at the Green House on Porter, Ocean Springs, a percentage of the proceeds are going to the Jackson County Animal Shelter, and a Lunch and Learn at the Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, Ocean Springs, Dec. 14. Check Facebook pages for details and reservations.

Related content

Coast Cooking

Comments

Videos

Bourbon fan? Try an exclusive bottle handpicked by bourbon expert Jonathan Maisano

View more video

About Coast Cooking

Coast Cooking is written by Julian Brunt, who comes from a family with deep Southern roots. He is a food writer and photographer with regular columns in the Sun Herald, Mississippi Magazine, South Mississippi Magazine, eat.drink.Mississippi Magazine and See South Mississippi Magazine.

Entertainment Videos