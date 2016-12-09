Consider stopping in to Orchid for an Indian buffet

If your shopping foray takes you to Gulfport, take a look at the great Indian buffet you will find at Orchid (162 Teagarden Road).
If you are not familiar with Indian food, this is the perfect opportunity to use the buffet selections to find what you like the most. All the food is bold and spicy, but that doesn’t mean hot. It means you will find spices, such as cardamom, with which you may not be familiar, that make up a powerful and delicious flavor profile.
Check out the variety of naan, the famous Indian-style flat breads to choose from. Naan is an essential part of any Indian meal.
I will be cooking at two upcoming events, so mark your calendar for Dec. 10 at the Green House on Porter, Ocean Springs, a percentage of the proceeds are going to the Jackson County Animal Shelter, and a Lunch and Learn at the Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, Ocean Springs, Dec. 14. Check Facebook pages for details and reservations.
