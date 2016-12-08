Check out Green House on Porter in Ocean Springs

If you are running around trying to get all that holiday shopping done and just have to make a quick stop for lunch or a snack, The Green House on Porter (404 Porter Ave, Ocean Springs) should be on your radar.
The sign out front says coffee, biscuits, beer and friends, and that sums it up pretty well.
But I am guessing you have never had biscuits like these. They are crunchy and come in flavors you are probably not used to. What do you think of biscuits made with kale, molasses and herbs or fruit, such as peaches?
There is a specialty savory and sweet biscuit every day, but my favorite is the sweet-potato biscuit with homemade pimento and cheese. If you are really hungry get it with ham or turkey and a side of chips. All the coffees and specialty teas are worth a try as well.
