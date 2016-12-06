Coast Cooking

Try this spot for a quick sandwich option in Long Beach

If you find yourself in Long Beach while out holiday shopping Darwell’s Cafe (127 E. 1st St., Long Beach) might be worth popping into for a quick lunch.

This funky little place assures that besides good food, you are sure to have a good time.

Darwell’s is the sort of place you can get a quick sandwich or an entree if you are really hungry. Check out the house smoked pulled-pork sandwich, smoked turkey club or the great cheese burger. The angel hair pasta with yum-yum sauce (mushroom cream sauce), that is made with shrimp and crab is pretty amazing, as are the red beans and rice. Make sure to try Papa D’s beans with pork as a side dish.

Coast Cooking is written by Julian Brunt, who comes from a family with deep Southern roots. He is a food writer and photographer with regular columns in the Sun Herald, Mississippi Magazine, South Mississippi Magazine, eat.drink.Mississippi Magazine and See South Mississippi Magazine.

