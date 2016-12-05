Check out these lunch ideas

This week, I’m blogging about some of the great places you can stop for a quick lunch while out holiday shopping.
There are hundreds of options on the Coast, including Mexican, Italian, Honduran, Creole, Vietnamese, Coastal theme, plus a bunch of specialty places that make everything from biscuits to doughnuts.
These are some of my favorite places, and each excels at what they do, and besides having good food, will get you in and out in pretty quick fashion.
Let’s start with Sicilian II (1670 Pass Road, Biloxi). This is a great Italian place that has the best pizza I have ever had.
You can choose from a great pizza selection (the Sicilians Favorite is the one I always get), pasta dishes, gyros and made-fresh daily soups. Be sure to try the cheese sticks, which also are homemade and delicious.
I will be cooking at two upcoming events, so mark your calendar for Dec. 10 at the Green House on Porter,Ocean Springs, a percentage of the proceeds going to the Jackson County Animal Shelter, and a Lunch and Learn at the Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, Ocean Springs, Dec. 14. Check Facebook pages for details and reservations.
