Use those leftover greens for a hearty breakfast

This week I’m blogging about things you can make with the leftovers from Thanksgiving.
Let’s again look at leftover greens you may have in the refrigerator. Any kind will do: collards, turnip or even kale.
If you have steamed rice and greens left over, here is a delicious breakfast idea that is hearty and a great pick-me-up after a late night.
Re-steam the rice, so it is not hard, warm the greens, remembering to taste and re-season as necessary.
Poach an egg, being careful not to break it. Plate the greens, using a slotted spoon so there isn’t too much liquor, add a dollop of rice, and garnish with the egg.
This may sound a bit strange as a breakfast offering, but it is delicious, healthy and quick to make and is going to make you feel a whole lot better.
