Make a late-night snack of those left over greens

This week I’m blogging about things you can do with your leftovers from Thanksgiving.
This idea will allow you to use left over greens you might otherwise throw out but could make a great midnight snack.
Just because there is only a cup or so of collard greens or spinach leftover, don’t throw it out! There is a way to make small quantities of leftover food go a long way.
Combine the greens with a little cream, not much, slice French bread diagonally, top with the greens, add a good melting cheese, such as a white cheddar and bake until bubbly. Serve piping hot.
If you don’t have enough greens to make this dish, simply sauté a cup or two of ham in oil, add red pepper flakes, a can of beer and the same amount of water. Simmer for 30 minute, add stemmed and washed greens, and cook until tender. Then proceed with the recipe above.
