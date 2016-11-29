Turkey necks? Don’t laugh. They are really tasty, if you know how to use them

Don’t look at me like I am crazy when I tell you that leftover turkey necks can be pretty spectacular.
The dark meat that makes up the neck is rich, lovely with fat and delicious. It is a bit time-consuming to de-bone, but it is worth every moment of labor.
So what can you do with turkey neck meat? Just about anything you can do with roast beef. Use it to season peas and beans, make an open face po-boy with lots of turkey gravy, add to a serving of mashed potatoes and gravy, make tacos out of it or a salad, just like you would with ham or chicken.
Once you taste this delicacy, you’ll be sorry that turkeys only come with one.
