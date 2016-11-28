Make debris fries with that left over roast beef

This week I’m blogging about Thanksgiving leftovers. I’m betting that you don’t want to sit down to a repeat of the holiday meal, so here’s a few ideas for all those leftovers in the refrigerator.
Left over roast beef may not be much of a problem to get rid of. Everyone loves a hot roast beef sandwich or more roast beef and mashed potatoes leftover from Thanksgiving, but why not add a NOLA twist?
Debris fries are about as easy to make as it gets, and when everyone is sitting around watching a football game, nothing will be as popular.
Heat the roast beef with lots of gravy. But don’t make the French fries until the last minute. French fries deteriorate rapidly when they come out of the fryer, so you want to time it just right.
Turn the oven on high, plate the fries, add the roast beef and gravy, top with lots of cheese, then throw into a roaring hot oven just until the cheese is hot and bubbly. Serve at once.
