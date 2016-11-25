This is the perfect salad for the day after Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is over but even though you ate enough for two, it doesn’t mean you have to abstain today.
You also might need to take a day or two before you tackle those Thanksgiving leftovers.
This salad might be just what you need.
Combine a handful of spinach leaves, sautéed shrimp, tomato, avocado and crumbled bleu cheese, toss well and serve chilled. It is that simple.
Remember to spritz the avocado with lemon juice to keep it from turning brown and to buy the tomatoes that smell like tomatoes.
If you smell a tomato in the grocery store and it doesn’t have a tomato aroma, that is just how it is going to taste. Enjoy!
Comments