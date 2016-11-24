Coast Cooking

November 24, 2016 5:00 AM

Add cirtus to this salad to make it pop

Coast Cooking

Creative dishes with the Coast in mind

By Julian Brunt

Special to the Sun Herald

Happy Thanksgiving to all my friends.

I hope your table is loaded, all your friends and family will be arriving soon, and that you can avoid talking about politics for this one day.

Here is another last-minute salad that you can put on the table in a rush.

Combine diced tomato, grilled chicken, a bag of baby spinach and prepared Caesars salad dressing (I know it is a short cut, but this is a last-minute recipe), but the surprise ingredient is citrus.

You can use tangerine, orange or grapefruit, doesn’t matter much, just make sure to cut into bite-size pieces.

You might want to serve the Caesars dressing as a side. Toss and serve chilled.

Today is Thanksgiving, please remember your friends who might be spending the day alone, grab that extra chair, put an extra plate on the table, and you will make someone very happy.

Related content

Coast Cooking

Comments

Videos

Bourbon fan? Try an exclusive bottle handpicked by bourbon expert Jonathan Maisano

View more video

About Coast Cooking

Coast Cooking is written by Julian Brunt, who comes from a family with deep Southern roots. He is a food writer and photographer with regular columns in the Sun Herald, Mississippi Magazine, South Mississippi Magazine, eat.drink.Mississippi Magazine and See South Mississippi Magazine.

Entertainment Videos