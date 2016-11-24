Add cirtus to this salad to make it pop

Happy Thanksgiving to all my friends.
I hope your table is loaded, all your friends and family will be arriving soon, and that you can avoid talking about politics for this one day.
Here is another last-minute salad that you can put on the table in a rush.
Combine diced tomato, grilled chicken, a bag of baby spinach and prepared Caesars salad dressing (I know it is a short cut, but this is a last-minute recipe), but the surprise ingredient is citrus.
You can use tangerine, orange or grapefruit, doesn’t matter much, just make sure to cut into bite-size pieces.
You might want to serve the Caesars dressing as a side. Toss and serve chilled.
Today is Thanksgiving, please remember your friends who might be spending the day alone, grab that extra chair, put an extra plate on the table, and you will make someone very happy.
