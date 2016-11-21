Grilled okra and tomato salad

This week I’m blogging about simple but delicious salads you might add to your Thanksgiving table.
Salads make for a great stand-alone course, and, keep in mind, multiple courses will help stretch out your holiday celebration so that there will be plenty of time for everyone to tell their stories.
It may surprise you to know that okra and tomato are a good combination, whether you call it a salad or a vegetable side.
The okra has to be grilled to be as delicious as it can be, and make sure to grill it until a few black spots start to appear.
The tomato is in a simple mix of vinegar, onion and salt, tossed with the cubed tomato and set aside for an hour or so to rest.
Combine the tomato mix and the grilled okra just before serving. You are going to love this salad.
