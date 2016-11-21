Don’t forget the salad for Thanksgiving

I know this is going to surprise you, if you know me and my food likes and dislikes, but this week I am blogging about salads.
It is Thanksgiving week, and a good salad is a great addition to any Thanksgiving table, but it doesn’t have to be a simple green salad, does it?
There is more diversity in salad making than you might think, including all the green stuff, fruits, vegetables, seafood and meats of all types.
Vestige in Ocean Springs, one of my favorite places, had a great salad on its daily changing menu a while back that was stunningly good, and the pairings were a bit of a surprise.
Heirloom tomato, watermelon and cucumber all went well together and made for a great late-summer salad. If you can find good quality ingredients in the fall, this would be a great salad to brighten up your Thanksgiving table.
