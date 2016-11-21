Coast Cooking

November 21, 2016 5:00 AM

Don’t forget the salad for Thanksgiving

Coast Cooking

Creative dishes with the Coast in mind

By Julian Brunt

Special to the Sun Herald

I know this is going to surprise you, if you know me and my food likes and dislikes, but this week I am blogging about salads.

It is Thanksgiving week, and a good salad is a great addition to any Thanksgiving table, but it doesn’t have to be a simple green salad, does it?

There is more diversity in salad making than you might think, including all the green stuff, fruits, vegetables, seafood and meats of all types.

Vestige in Ocean Springs, one of my favorite places, had a great salad on its daily changing menu a while back that was stunningly good, and the pairings were a bit of a surprise.

Heirloom tomato, watermelon and cucumber all went well together and made for a great late-summer salad. If you can find good quality ingredients in the fall, this would be a great salad to brighten up your Thanksgiving table.

Related content

Coast Cooking

Comments

Videos

Bourbon fan? Try an exclusive bottle handpicked by bourbon expert Jonathan Maisano

View more video

About Coast Cooking

Coast Cooking is written by Julian Brunt, who comes from a family with deep Southern roots. He is a food writer and photographer with regular columns in the Sun Herald, Mississippi Magazine, South Mississippi Magazine, eat.drink.Mississippi Magazine and See South Mississippi Magazine.

Entertainment Videos