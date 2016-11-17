Cannella serves a great cannoli and espresso

This week I’m blogging about some of my favorite food finds of the year. It is a bit early yet for yearend thoughts, but these are all personal picks that are not going to change in a few weeks’ time.
If you have a sweet tooth and love great coffee, then you will want to visit Cannella, 1113 U.S. 90, Bay St Louis.
All of the food is made from scratch and delicious. Cannella is one of my top six favorite places to eat on the Coast, and the cannoli and espresso are just divine. Both are made from scratch, but the cannoli is piped to order, and the lemon zest with which it is garnished is a lovely addition.
The espresso is the best I have ever had anywhere in the world. Just be sure to ask owner Roberto Zito to make it for you. He calls it his regimental espresso, because it is of the standard that was served in his regiment when he was in the Italian army. I promise you it is worth the drive.
