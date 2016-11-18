Stalla’s antipasti platter certainly makes the list

The appetizers at Stalla are some of the best and most affordable food finds on the Coast.
This week I have been blogging about some of the best food finds I have experienced this year.
I would be hard pressed to think of the very best thing that I have eaten at Stalla, the Italian restaurant at the Beau Rivage Casino and Resort in Biloxi.
The mussels in wine sauce, Chef Paola Bugli’s amazing fresh fish of the day, the wood fire roasted pizzas, osso buco and so much more are so tempting, but the simple antipasti platter of charcuterie and cheese, when paired with a lush Cabernet Sauvignon has got to be one of my favorites.
This is as simple a meal, and an affordable one as well, consisting of a plate stacked with Prosciutto de Parma, Mortadella, Coppa, Tuscan salami, Gorgonzola Dolce, Grand Padana and Italian olives. What could be better than this?
Make sure to ask to sit at the Chef’s table so you can watch this amazing kitchen at work.
