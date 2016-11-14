Foie gras at Vestige is delicious

Pan-seared duck liver at Vestige in Ocean Springs is one of my top food picks for the year.
This week I’m going to blog about some of the most delicious foods that I have encountered this year.
I am going to keep it local and timely, and not mention that potato and cream dish I had in the South of France, or the amazing combination of beef filet, bananas, asparagus and hollandaise sauce in a mountain village in Germany.
Foie gras, French for “fat liver,” is just about as expensive a food as you can find. A 2-pound lobe (on-line) will set you back well over $100, so when I saw that Vestige (715 Washington Avenue, Ocean Springs) had it on its menu a few weeks ago for just $16, I jumped on it (as it turns out, several times).
This was a good portion of pan-seared goose liver, compressed peaches and maple cream. I just can’t find the words to describe how delicious this meal was. So perfectly cooked it literally melted in my mouth, rich, juicy and well-beyond delicious.
Paired with a good Pinot Noire from the Willamette Valley in Oregon, this meal was indescribable.
When you finish a meal this good, stand up, turn the lights out and go home. It just can’t get much better than this.
Comments