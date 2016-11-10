Quick and easy stuffed bell peppers can save the day

So you are blindsided to learn that you have unexpected friends on the way over.
How are you going to feed them?
Start by turning on the oven to 350 f. No kidding, that’s the first move.
Next is to get a cup of rice, in two cups of chicken stock, simmering, lid on tightly of course.
Then chop an onion, a cup of celery, and a pound of ground pork. Keep handy the black pepper and red pepper flakes. Sauté the pork, remove and set aside.
Add the onions and celery to the same pan, along with a little oil, and cook for 5 minutes.
Add a little garlic and cook for three minutes more. Chop the tops off of 4-6 bell peppers and remove the seeds. Combine the pork, vegetables and rice, season aggressively. Mix in a little tomato sauce if you like. Stuff the bell peppers, top with some buttered Panko bread crumbs, and bake until the tops are well-browned. Serve at once!
