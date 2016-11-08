Grits do not have to be dull

This week I’m blogging about some simple foods that might help get you through the holidays with little complication.
These food ideas might be nothing more than a quick snack for you, or they can just as easily be turned into an elegant appetizer or side dish.
Today we are going to focus on the much maligned yellow grits. If you make them only with water as your grandparents did, they are quite unremarkable, but it you use cream and chicken stock, then fortify them with a good melting cheese, jalapeno peppers, a little chopped and hard fried ham or breakfast sausage, then you will have something special.
Make the grits in molds and decant before serving and they are even better. Top with an egg that has been slowly sautéed in butter, and a dusting of Parmesan Reggiano.
Comments