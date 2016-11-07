Delicious holiday food does not have to be expensive or complicated

The holidays are approaching and many people are already worrying about the food they will serve to friends and family. Whether it is a sit-down meal with extended family or just a quick snack for you and the kids, simple is always best.
Who has time for one of those crazy French recipes that takes two days to make? Of course, if you are so inclined, and have the time and budget, knock yourself out.
Most folks, however, will need to be careful with their budget during this season but that doesn’t mean you must serve or eat food that isn’t delicious.
The first example I will blog about this week is cornbread and greens. Nothing could be any simpler, and if you are careful, delicious.
Fresh greens should be slowly simmered in a good ham stock, but not over cooked. They should still be al dente.
Cornbread can be made from scratch, or you can use a premix package. If you have saved a little bacon grease, sear the batter in a pan that has been heated to the smoking point, then finish in the oven. If you are really on the ball you might have a good recipe for tomato chutney, or chow-chow. Combine the results and what could better?
