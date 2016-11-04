Coast Cooking

Sicilian II daily specials close out the week on lunch specials

By Julian Brunt

Special to the Sun Herald

Today is the last entry in the week I dedicated to blog posts about well-known daily specials at local restaurants.

Many restaurants are changing from specials that change every day, to a daily special that can be counted on, and it is a practice of which I heartily approve.

When a non-casino restaurant can sell 250 to 300 specials a day, something is going right.

The Sicilian II on Pass Road in Biloxi now has a $6.99 lunch special and on Fridays the special is meat balls and spaghetti.

The Sicilian II recipes are now three generations old and judging by the lunch time crowd this place is here to stay.

About Coast Cooking

Coast Cooking is written by Julian Brunt, who comes from a family with deep Southern roots. He is a food writer and photographer with regular columns in the Sun Herald, Mississippi Magazine, South Mississippi Magazine, eat.drink.Mississippi Magazine and See South Mississippi Magazine.

