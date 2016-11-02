Biloxi Fillin’ Station offers up great diner specials

This week I’m blogging about famous daily specials at local restaurants.
No place draws a crowd like the Biloxi Fillin’ Station for their Wednesday hamburger steak special.
This is classic diner food and at just $8.95 it is a steal. It comes with mashed potatoes and gravy, and a vegetable side that changes sometimes, but is most often green beans.
There is just something about a thick hamburger patty grilled over an open flame, served with mashed potatoes and lots of brown gravy that is just hard to describe.
It is delicious, hearty and sustaining. This is so good it could become a serious addiction.
The Fillin’ Station has daily specials Monday through Friday, but they often change. The exception is this Biloxi classic. Check it out and see for yourself.
