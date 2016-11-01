Coast Cooking

November 1, 2016 5:00 AM

Taco Tuesday is popular at Hook in Pass Christian

Creative dishes with the Coast in mind

By Julian Brunt

Special to the Sun Herald

Taco Tuesday at Hook in Pass Christian is a major food event every week.

This week I am blogging about some of the local food specials for which some area restaurants are famous.

Gone are the days when you knew the local diner was going to have red beans and rice on Monday. Many places mix up the specials every week, but more and more you are seeing restaurants establish daily specials that don’t change much.

Hook in Pass Christian is one of the better examples with their Taco Tuesday.

They offer a good Mahi Mahi taco, marinated in a spicy bath, then grilled and topped with a great spicy and crunchy slaw.

The secret sauce that is added also has a big bang.

Hook sells two fish tacos for just $5, and you can expect a big crowd here as well. Best advice is to come early, but remember it fills up fast.

Coast Cooking

About Coast Cooking

Coast Cooking is written by Julian Brunt, who comes from a family with deep Southern roots. He is a food writer and photographer with regular columns in the Sun Herald, Mississippi Magazine, South Mississippi Magazine, eat.drink.Mississippi Magazine and See South Mississippi Magazine.

