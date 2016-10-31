This pork chop is pretty good

This week I will blog about some of the weekly specials at local restaurants.
In the old days, you could count on red beans and rice on Monday, because the first day of the week was wash day, and red beans could be placed on the wood-fired stove in the morning and be done in time for lunch.
Somewhere in the week you also could count on a pork chop special and Friday was always a day when seafood was served, at least in areas that had a Catholic population.
No one adheres very much to the old traditions anymore, but local restaurants do fire things up pretty good with their own creative specials that folks count on.
Bacchus location, both in Biloxi and Pass Christian, have a $10 pork chop Monday special.
Each of those locations can expect more than 200 patrons to stop by for that huge chop, so you know the chop, and the two sides dishes that come with it, is pretty good.
