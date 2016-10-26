‘Peasures of the Vietnamese Table’ is all you need to know to cook Vietnamese at home

One of the best parts about living on the Mississippi Coast is the number of good Vietnamese restaurants from which we have to choose.
Once you become addicted to pho, the national dish of Vietnam, the trouble will begin.
Why is that you say? The cooking traditions, techniques and ingredients are profoundly different, and the recipe for pho, and many of the other items you will find on a Vietnamese menu, just can’t be guessed or figured out by trial and error.
But there is a solution. Mai Phaan wrote a great cookbook called “The Pleasures of the Vietnamese Table.”
A Vietnamese friend, Loan Ly, suggested the cookbook to me years ago, and it has become a mainstay in my cookbook library. From spring rolls to savory beef stew, this is the go-to cookbook if you want to explore the great Vietnamese food tradition.
