Beef up your cookbook library with these offerings

This week I’m going to blog about a few of the essential cookbooks any serious foodie should have in their library.
There is no other cuisine that holds such a heavy sway over American tables, whether it is in a restaurant or at home, than the French kitchen.
French cooking has changed massively since the days of haute cuisine, and the new, lighter style known as nouvelle cuisine has changed the way the world cooks and looks at food.
That newer style has morphed into an exciting style in the USA called Modern American. We’ll talk about that later in the week. But to learn anything about any style of French cooking there is just one cookbook you must have.
If you can have only one French cookbook it should be “Larousse Gastronomique” (gas-stron-a-me).
It offers an encyclopedic look at all things French, from famous restaurateurs such as Fernand Point to culinary terms and thousands of recipes. It is expensive, but a new edition seems to come out every year, so an edition from a few years back can be had online at an affordable price.
If “Larousse Gastronomique” doesn’t do it for you, try “Anthony Bourdain’s Les Halles Cookbook.”
Special Note: The Magnolia Business Alliance is having a fundraiser at MGM Park, Biloxi, at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Proceeds will help their small business program. Chef Milton Joachim, of Soigne is cooking, so this is your chance to see what this chef can do. Tickets may be purchased at www.TheSocialSupper.com
Comments