Greens are good, and I mean any kind of greens

This week, I have blogged about a few random recipes with the only unifying factor being that they are a few of my favorites.
We started with cheeseburgers, of course, but we are ending with greens. I love greens, all greens. I don’t care if they are collards, kale, turnip greens or broccoli raab.
Cooking greens is simple. Simmer them in a little stock, don’t overcook and you will have something delicious. Ever try a taco filled with greens and hot sauce? On top of cornbread?
Fill a bowl with greens, garnish with a good quality olive oil, and you are good to go.
The best greens are cooked in a stock. Simmered ham hocks in chicken stock for an hour is probably the best idea. Add a few sauteed vegetables, season aggressively if you like. Just remember to taste the stock and re-season as needed.
