Coast Cooking

October 21, 2016 5:00 AM

Greens are good, and I mean any kind of greens

Coast Cooking

Creative dishes with the Coast in mind

By Julian Brunt

Special to the Sun Herald

This week, I have blogged about a few random recipes with the only unifying factor being that they are a few of my favorites.

We started with cheeseburgers, of course, but we are ending with greens. I love greens, all greens. I don’t care if they are collards, kale, turnip greens or broccoli raab.

Cooking greens is simple. Simmer them in a little stock, don’t overcook and you will have something delicious. Ever try a taco filled with greens and hot sauce? On top of cornbread?

Fill a bowl with greens, garnish with a good quality olive oil, and you are good to go.

The best greens are cooked in a stock. Simmered ham hocks in chicken stock for an hour is probably the best idea. Add a few sauteed vegetables, season aggressively if you like. Just remember to taste the stock and re-season as needed.

Related content

Coast Cooking

Comments

Videos

Bourbon fan? Try an exclusive bottle handpicked by bourbon expert Jonathan Maisano

View more video

About Coast Cooking

Coast Cooking is written by Julian Brunt, who comes from a family with deep Southern roots. He is a food writer and photographer with regular columns in the Sun Herald, Mississippi Magazine, South Mississippi Magazine, eat.drink.Mississippi Magazine and See South Mississippi Magazine.

Entertainment Videos