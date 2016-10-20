Coast Cooking

Rice, shrimp and sausage is a go-to simple and delicious dish

By Julian Brunt

Special to the Sun Herald

Rice, shrimp and sausage make a wonderful combination.

One of my favorite things to cook and eat is the simple combination of shrimp, rice and sausage. You can doctor it up a bit with sautéed vegetables.

I love to add fresh herbs and a pinch or two of red pepper flakes (make sure your spices are not too old, if they have been in your kitchen cabinets for more than a few months, they are old and much diminished).

To make it extra good cook the rice in chicken stock, use a good quality smoked sausage that has been well-seared and fresh Gulf shrimp that have not been overcooked.

When you have a craving for hearty food, simple and easy to make, this should be a go-to recipe.

About Coast Cooking

Coast Cooking is written by Julian Brunt, who comes from a family with deep Southern roots. He is a food writer and photographer with regular columns in the Sun Herald, Mississippi Magazine, South Mississippi Magazine, eat.drink.Mississippi Magazine and See South Mississippi Magazine.

