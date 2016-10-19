Pasta and red sauce is a match made in Heaven

This week, I’m blogging about good things I like to eat. All are pretty simple to make, and all are soul-satisfying.
Can there be anything as good as pasta and red sauce? A good red sauce can be made with sautéed onions, bell peppers and celery (add hot peppers if you like), good-quality olive oil, red pepper flakes, oregano, a grind or two of black pepper, a pinch of salt and a can of best-quality whole tomatoes. Simmer for an hour (add a glass of red wine if you like). Pretty simple, isn’t it?
Use a good, imported Italian pasta and make sure not to overcook it. If you cook it to mush all is lost. Lastly make sure to top it with Parmesan Reggiano, never the fake stuff.
If you decide to add meatballs (the Italians never would), use a combination of pork and beef, make them small, brown in oil, then finish in the sauce.
