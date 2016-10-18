Make your own salsa. It’s really pretty easy to do

Salsa is a lovely thing, isn’t it?
Did you ever try to make a salsa yourself? It is pretty easy stuff and also pretty easy to get innovative with.
What about a black-eyed pea salsa? Sounds good doesn’t it? It also happens to be a pretty simple task.
Combine cooked black-eyed peas, chopped tomato, fresh corn, chopped onion and bell pepper.
Mix well and add lots of best quality olive oil. Now taste and season with salt and pepper. Serve on crispy toast, or just a good corn chip, and you will be good to go. Try this recipe for your next football party.
