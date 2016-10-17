Make your own excellent burger at home

This week I will be blogging about some random dishes.
The only common thread is that they are some of my favorite things to eat.
Every photo you will see came from my kitchen or was something I enjoyed at a local restaurant.
I have a profound weakness for cheeseburgers. Few local restaurants don’t have burgers on the menu, even some of the fine-dining places, such as Soigne in Ocean Springs, offer burgers (they had a good burger on their brunch menu for a while).
But you should be able to make a great burger at home and not be dependent on a restaurant every time you have a burger craving.
So here are a few simple things that go into a good burger. Cooking your burger on a grill is probably the most important thing you should do. A wood fire is best, followed by hardwood charcoal. Don’t argue about it, just do it.
Use a combination of ground pork and the best-quality beef you can find. Season aggressively. Use lots of salt, freshly ground black pepper, red pepper flakes and also add a good dollop of Dale’s Steak Seasoning. That’s it! Just don’t overcook it.
