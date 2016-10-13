Coast Cooking

October 13, 2016 5:00 AM

Chef Louis Finnan offers a taste of the French Quarter in Bay St. Louis

Coast Cooking

Creative dishes with the Coast in mind

By Julian Brunt

Special to the Sun Herald

Chef Louie Finnan of Louie and the Redhead Lady (136 Blaze Avenue, Bay St. Louis) is an old-school New Orleans chef.

He spent years in NOLA and other cities as well, making the food that you would expect to find in the French Quarter.

The dishes that come out of his kitchen are Creole to the core, but made with a light hand.

He is a true saucier, as revealed by one bite of one of his signature dishes that are topped with a cream sauce.

This classic sauce is often made heavy and burdensome, but Finnan knows his way around a sauce pan and his sauces are a delight. Everything I have eaten in this restaurant has been first rate.

Finnan offers a prime example of the diversity Coast restaurants have to offer and professional quality of our chefs.

Related content

Coast Cooking

Comments

Videos

Bourbon fan? Try an exclusive bottle handpicked by bourbon expert Jonathan Maisano

View more video

About Coast Cooking

Coast Cooking is written by Julian Brunt, who comes from a family with deep Southern roots. He is a food writer and photographer with regular columns in the Sun Herald, Mississippi Magazine, South Mississippi Magazine, eat.drink.Mississippi Magazine and See South Mississippi Magazine.

Entertainment Videos