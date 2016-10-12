Coast Cooking

Chef Milton Joachim making a name for himself at Soigne

By Julian Brunt

Special to the Sun Herald

Chef Milton Joachim of Soigne (swan-yay) in Ocean Springs (1019 Government Street) may be new to the Coast, but he is already making waves.

He worked at some of New Orleans’ finest restaurants before coming to Soigne and his Southern/Creole style of cooking, with an emphasis on best-quality ingredients and technique, is amazing.

It isn’t often that I tell a chef that something he made was the best I ever had, but Joachim and I have had that conversation a handful of times.

Greens made in ham stock fortified with beer, sous vide fried chicken, field peas with Benton’s bacon, and waffles made with whole corn and cornbread batter are just the beginning of that list.

Joachim is in the top ranks of Coast chefs and my guess is he will continue to raise eyebrows for a long time to come. If you like Southern food with a serious attitude, come see what this chef can do.

About Coast Cooking

Coast Cooking is written by Julian Brunt, who comes from a family with deep Southern roots. He is a food writer and photographer with regular columns in the Sun Herald, Mississippi Magazine, South Mississippi Magazine, eat.drink.Mississippi Magazine and See South Mississippi Magazine.

