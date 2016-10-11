Coast Cooking

October 11, 2016 5:00 AM

Alex Perry of Vestige among the best of the Coast

Coast Cooking

Creative dishes with the Coast in mind

By Julian Brunt

Special to the Sun Herald

Chef Alex Perry is chef/owner of Vestige in Ocean Springs and also a local.

He got his first degree in biology, then moved on to a le cordon bleu culinary school. After graduation he worked at one of Mobile’s finest restaurants, NOJA, for eight years before he opened his own place in Ocean Springs.

Vestige is a highly acclaimed restaurant and Perry has been invited twice to the Atlanta Food and Wine Festival. He also has received numerous other awards and recognition.

Vestige is known for being a farm/Gulf-to-table restaurant and cooking in the style referred to as Modern American.

Vestige is acclaimed for stellar platings, brilliant pairings and all in a casual but refined atmosphere.

Related content

Coast Cooking

Comments

Videos

Bourbon fan? Try an exclusive bottle handpicked by bourbon expert Jonathan Maisano

View more video

About Coast Cooking

Coast Cooking is written by Julian Brunt, who comes from a family with deep Southern roots. He is a food writer and photographer with regular columns in the Sun Herald, Mississippi Magazine, South Mississippi Magazine, eat.drink.Mississippi Magazine and See South Mississippi Magazine.

Entertainment Videos