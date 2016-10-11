Alex Perry of Vestige among the best of the Coast

Chef Alex Perry is chef/owner of Vestige in Ocean Springs and also a local.
He got his first degree in biology, then moved on to a le cordon bleu culinary school. After graduation he worked at one of Mobile’s finest restaurants, NOJA, for eight years before he opened his own place in Ocean Springs.
Vestige is a highly acclaimed restaurant and Perry has been invited twice to the Atlanta Food and Wine Festival. He also has received numerous other awards and recognition.
Vestige is known for being a farm/Gulf-to-table restaurant and cooking in the style referred to as Modern American.
Vestige is acclaimed for stellar platings, brilliant pairings and all in a casual but refined atmosphere.
