Chef Kristian Wade oversees some of the Coast’s best restaurants

This week I am going to blog about some of the incredibly talented chefs that work on the Coast.
You may think that you have got to go to New Orleans to find a professionally trained chef, but you would be mistaken. We are loaded with them.
Chef Kristian Wade is a great example. He is a local guy, but he is also the executive chef at the Beau Rivage Casino and Resort. There is, perhaps, no other job in the local food industry that shoulders more responsibility. He is in charge of every restaurant at the Beau and every kitchen, and that includes BR Prime, Stalla, Jia, Coast, the Buffet and six more. If you have not visited the array of restaurants that the Beau Rivage Casino and Resort offers, you are missing out.
Want great Italian food, check out Stalla. Steaks? Go to BR Prime? Excellent Asian cuisine? Jia is what you are looking for. Chef Wade works under immense pressure and does an outstanding job.
