A chefs table at Oak Crest Mansion Inn

I visit a lot of restaurants, and it isn’t very often that I am really wowed. Chef Jean Paul Lavalle recently invited me to be a guest in his kitchen at Oak Crest Mansion Inn in Pass Christian and the wow factor was very high indeed.
As a guest in his kitchen (I mean it literally; he set up a table in the kitchen, a classic chef’s table), Lavalle lavished our table with course after course: crab cakes, escargot, fresh grilled Gulf fish and a filet of beef that was nothing short of wonderful. It’s a tough job, isn’t it?
Lavalle was trained in the classic French style, but he has taken on a Southern/Coastal flair that is a delightful fusion. Make reservations and check this place out.
Oak Crest is a Bed and Breakfast and the restaurant is only open Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Oak Crest Mansion Inn
Chef Jean Paul Lavalle
5267 Menge Ave., Pass Christian
228-452-5677
