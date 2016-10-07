Coast Cooking

October 7, 2016

Life is too short to put off enjoying it

Coast Cooking

Creative dishes with the Coast in mind

By Julian Brunt

Special to the Sun Herald

I try to keep this blog as upbeat as I can, but sadness creeps into every life.

One of my best friends, Chef Christos Drake, recently died. He was a rare character, fantastic chef, and made the best pizza I have ever had.

As sad as his passing was, I also took away a valuable lesson from his untimely death. Just before he was diagnosed with his illness, he confided in me that he was ready to retire and start living the life he had always dreamed of.

Obviously, he never got the chance.

One of my ambitions has been to travel a lot more than I have in the past 10 years or so, and I also wanted to get a BMW motorcycle.

Thanks to Chef Christo, I have done both. Two trips under my belt so far, two more planned and the bike is being outfitted at a specialty shop in Georgia as I write this and will be here within a few weeks.

Thanks, Christos, for being my friend, and for the parting gift.

Coast Cooking

About Coast Cooking

Coast Cooking is written by Julian Brunt, who comes from a family with deep Southern roots. He is a food writer and photographer with regular columns in the Sun Herald, Mississippi Magazine, South Mississippi Magazine, eat.drink.Mississippi Magazine and See South Mississippi Magazine.

