Life is too short to put off enjoying it

I try to keep this blog as upbeat as I can, but sadness creeps into every life.
One of my best friends, Chef Christos Drake, recently died. He was a rare character, fantastic chef, and made the best pizza I have ever had.
As sad as his passing was, I also took away a valuable lesson from his untimely death. Just before he was diagnosed with his illness, he confided in me that he was ready to retire and start living the life he had always dreamed of.
Obviously, he never got the chance.
One of my ambitions has been to travel a lot more than I have in the past 10 years or so, and I also wanted to get a BMW motorcycle.
Thanks to Chef Christo, I have done both. Two trips under my belt so far, two more planned and the bike is being outfitted at a specialty shop in Georgia as I write this and will be here within a few weeks.
Thanks, Christos, for being my friend, and for the parting gift.
