Rice grown on a sustainably run farm in Mississippi

I had the pleasure of visiting the Arant farm just outside of Ruleville recently.
It is a family run farm, and they are making a name for themselves with Mississippi Blues Rice and rice grits. Both are amazing. Make the rice grits with chicken stock and cream, add a little Parmesan Reggiano, and you will be amazed.
The Arant farm is a sustainably run farm, where the health and well being of the earth is of foremost importance.
After harvest the rice stalks are tilled back in to the soil, not burned off, the easiest thing to do and in the fall fields are flooded to make habitat for the wild ducks that migrate through. It costs a little more to treat the land with the care and respect it deserves, but it is the responsible way to farm.
You can find the white and brown rice and white and brown rice grits that are grown and harvested on the Arant farm at the Saturday morning Fresh Market in Ocean Springs.
Comments