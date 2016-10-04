Keep it simple and you’ll enjoy it

Sometimes the best things are the simplest, aren’t they? When I started cooking I thought the recipe had to be French and had to be complicated to be any good. How wrong I was.
When French fries are done right, what could be better? What about a tomato sandwich when you picked the tomato yourself and it is still hot from the su, when you slice it? Add white bread and mayonnaise and nothing could be better.
If we move this conversation to plate lunches, what comes to mind? The Fillin’ Station in Biloxi has a Wednesday lunch special that fits the bill perfectly. It’s a grilled hamburger steak, a side of mashed potatoes with gravy and a vegetable, such as green beans. It sounds so simple, maybe even boring, but man is it ever delicious.
Stay simple, don’t complicate things too much, and your life will be richer and fulfilling.
Comments