Today is the last day in this week of blog posts sharing some images I have made of food cooked in my kitchen.
More often than not it was a Sunday brunch for friends, as I always keep a loaded camera in the kitchen when I light the stove, since you never know when that photo might just come in handy.
This image is just classic Southern, cornbread, collard greens and tomato chutney or chow chow. How can it get better than this?
Quality ingredients and good technique will ensure your success. I suggest that you use Original Grit Girl corn meal, or another freshly ground meal, fresh greens cooked in a long-simmered ham stock and homemade tomato chutney.
I gave you the recipe for the chunky early in the week, but here it is again just in case you missed it.
1 large can whole tomatoes, 1 cup sugar, 2/3 cup vinegar, 1 chopped onion, 4-6 whole cloves and 1 hot pepper. Combine and simmer until thick. This will keep if sealed in a jar in the refrigerator for quite a while. You are going to love this one!
Comments