Sausage, shrimp and rice makes a grand presentation

This is such a simple, delicious and affordable dish. As always, use the best quality ingredients you can find, make sure your technique is good and you just can’t lose.
Buy a good quality smoked sausage, sauté it until it is well browned. Remove the sausage, and then sauté bell peppers and onions in the same pan. Make sure to season liberally with black pepper, red pepper flakes and salt. Don’t overcook the veggies; they should be a bit crunchy. Remove the veggies and quickly sauté the shrimp in the same pan, but don’t overcook.
Make the rice with chicken stock (1 cup rice, 2 cups stock) and when ready, plate the rice and top with the sausage and shrimp mixture. Talk about delicious.
