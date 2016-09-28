Grits with red sauce? You bet!

I will argue with anyone, anywhere that the grits made by the Original Grit Girl in Oxford are the best in the world.
It is a personal opinion, but I am sticking with it.
I am sharing images from my kitchen with you this week, and I do enjoy surprising people with what I serve.
I love to serve my friends yellow grits, something most people don’t associate with better dining, and when you top them with a red sauce, people are dubious.
Make the grits with chicken stock, cream and a bit of gruyere cheese, and you will be amazed. Next make a traditional red sauce, with beef or sausage, a Bolognese-like sauce, and top the grits with it.
Form the grits into cake by using a ramekin as a mold, and just pop them out when they are firm. You also can serve the grits a little less firm and just spoon onto the plate. It just depends on the presentation you want.
Make sure to offer your guests a little Parmigiano-Reggiano to go on top and everybody will be happy.
