Vietnamese beef soup is a difficult presentation

A bowl of Vietnamese beef soup is a great example of difficult plating.
Not all foods are easy to plate. A simple dish, perhaps a filet of beef and a sauce garnish, is pretty simple to arrange in a pleasing manner, but when a plate becomes more complex it takes a real talent to get it right.
In this photo taken many years ago at Kim Long restaurant in Biloxi, a bowl containing seared beef, rice noodles, daikon, carrot pickles and a garnish of cilantro is perfectly arranged. Notice the dipping sauce in the background adds to the composition.
Comments