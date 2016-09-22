Coast Cooking

September 22, 2016 12:00 AM

Vietnamese beef soup is a difficult presentation

Coast Cooking

Creative dishes with the Coast in mind

By Julian Brunt

Special to the Sun Herald

A bowl of Vietnamese beef soup is a great example of difficult plating.

Not all foods are easy to plate. A simple dish, perhaps a filet of beef and a sauce garnish, is pretty simple to arrange in a pleasing manner, but when a plate becomes more complex it takes a real talent to get it right.

In this photo taken many years ago at Kim Long restaurant in Biloxi, a bowl containing seared beef, rice noodles, daikon, carrot pickles and a garnish of cilantro is perfectly arranged. Notice the dipping sauce in the background adds to the composition.

Coast Cooking

About Coast Cooking

Coast Cooking is written by Julian Brunt, who comes from a family with deep Southern roots. He is a food writer and photographer with regular columns in the Sun Herald, Mississippi Magazine, South Mississippi Magazine, eat.drink.Mississippi Magazine and See South Mississippi Magazine.

