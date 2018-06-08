New restaurant on Biloxi Back Bay has Gollott family dishes and traditional Coast cuisine

If ever there was a local seafood restaurant that was designed for the Coast, then it has got to be Gollott’s Fresh Catch Seafood.
It has been through several incarnations, but this time, with the famous Gollott seafood name attached, it looks like a winner. The roads are better, the menu is all Biloxi, and the timing is just right.
If you haven’t been, it is best described as coastal charming. Roll up doors allow the breeze off Biloxi’s Back Bay to cool the place off, and if it is too hot, they glass doors don’t obstruct the view. Channel Island is just to the north, Boardwalk Marina is just across the street, and being in the very heart of Biloxi’s Point Cadet, the old seafood industry district, really sets the tone. This place is old school Biloxi, but with a modern, clean zip to it.
There can be no doubt that this is a family business, and a family that has deep Coast and seafood roots, as well as almost 15 years in the restaurant business. The value of local ties just cannot be overstated. I think many people are tired of restaurants that try too hard to be everything for everybody.
If you want sushi, or pizza, Asian fusion or Italian anything, Gollott’s is not for you. But if you want fresh, local seafood, time tested family recipes and an amazing view of Biloxi’s Back Bay, then this is definitely the place to be.
The menu is small, but will grow and change with the seasons. With the above description, you can probably guess what the bestsellers are, right? Number one is the crab and cheese po-boy ($12.95), a po-boy made famous at the historic Rossetti’s Restaurant, once located just a few blocks away, and just as famously then called the Vancleave Special.
This is a Gollott family recipe and is one of the best versions I have ever had. Lots of crab meat, a few crunchy veggies for textural contrast, plenty of cheese, and served dressed and pressed, just the way it is supposed to be.
Other bestsellers include the family recipe gumbo ($5.95 and $7.95), the huge seafood platter ($24.95), snapper tacos (2 for $10.95) and the seafood bread ($13.95) as an appetizer. I didn’t get to it on this visit, but there were also a couple of burgers that looked very good indeed.
Gollott’s Fresh Catch Seafood is a place where locals will feel comfortable and where visitors can get a glimpse into Biloxi’s past. Great local food, always fresh seafood, sharp service and a view of Biloxi’s Back Bay with shrimp boats heading out to sea and coming home loaded with the freshest and best seafood around. See you there.
If you go
Gollott’s Fresh Catch Seafood Restaurant
Where: 200 8th Street Suite B, Biloxi
Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday
Phone: 228-967-7448
