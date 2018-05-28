It may not be pretty, but it will be healthy

Chef David Dickensauge talks about his vision for The Ugly Carrot which he plans to open upstairs at Century Hall on Second Street in Bay St. Louis. The store will carry packaged locally sourced foods and juices.
John Fitzhugh
Fill-up with Billups? What to expect.

Jourdan and Lloyd Nicaud are teaming up with Guy Billups III to open Fill-up with Billups cafe on U.S. 90 in downtown Biloxi. Fill-up with Billups were once popular gas stations in southeastern states in the 1950s and 60s. The 24/7 cafe with have

Snow Boogers pop up at Edgewater Mall

Sun Herald's Jeff Clark and Tammy Smith take a special trip out of the office for this week's Funky Food Friday. Snow Boogers, located in Wiggins, held a pop up at Edgewater Mall on Tuesday, August 15, 2018.