This Coast barbecue restaurant won its second grand championship at the Memphis contest

The Shed was smoking in Memphis.
The Shed BBQ & Blues Joint in Ocean Springs won their second Grand Championship title at the 2018 Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest. The annual competition was held May 16-19 along the banks of the Mississippi River in Memphis.
The barbecue restaurant's competition team also won first place in the whole hog and chicken wing categories and first place in the Kingsford Tour of Champions.
Brad Orrison and Brooke Orrison-Lewis, the brother-and-sister founders of The Shed, led the competition team of 20 members. This is the 12th year The Shed has competed, and this year, they competed against more than 200 teams.
Comments