Boogies, a new bar and restaurant by Edgewater Mall, has a sports theme and hot grill

Boogies Grill & Chill in Edgewater Village Shopping Center next to the Biloxi mall just just might be best described as a combination of classic Cheers with a touch of sports bar.
There are pool tables, dart boards, plenty of big-screen TVs, but also comfortable seating in booths and tall bar tables that provide comfort and just the right amount of privacy.
Stop by Boogies almost any time and you’ll find friends hanging out at the bar, or sitting around a table enjoying good food and conversation. The sports vibe — dark ceiling, pleasant music and sizzling grill behind the bar — makes Boogies a comfortable place, a great place to chill out with friends.
The menu is simple, with just over a dozen choices, but they seem carefully thought out to appeal to most tastes and pocketbooks. There are three starters, and if you follow me at all, you know this is where I’ll graze.
There is nothing better than a good selection of small plates that can be shared. We tried the smoked wings (eight for $8.99) and the chicken quesadillas ($9.99) and that really would have been enough for two, but we wanted to try one of the specialty sandwiches (five options), which makes up the bulk of the menu.
Asking what the best sellers are is always a good way to start, and our server assured us that the aged rib eye steak sandwich was the way to go. The sandwich was $11.95 and I think it quite a deal considering the quality of the beef and the careful construction of the sandwich. It is marinated in a house special marinade and served with red onion, lettuce, plenty of mayo, and I especially liked the choice of a French roll. The beef was tender and flavorful, the bread fresh and soft, and overall it was a fine sandwich indeed.
There is a choice of four sides, all $2.95, when ordered separately, and again we relied on our servers suggestion of the Creole potatoes. It was a good choice, but next time I want to try the Mexican corn cup and the baked potato salad.
I would normally have gone for the handcrafted burger ($9.95), and it being made of Angus ground chuck made it all the more tempting, but even I need a change every once in a while. Other options include pulled pork sandwich ($10.95), shrimp po-boy ($11.95), and a grilled chicken sandwich ($9.95).
If you are looking for a local hangout, someplace to meet with friends and enjoy good food, Boogies would be a good choice.
Boogies
Where: 2650 Beach Boulevard, #41, Biloxi
Hours: Open daily at 11 a.m.
Phone: 228-207-2866
